Manushi Chillar turns heads in gorgeous white gown as she makes debut at Cannes Film Festival, check out photos

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chillar raised the temperature when she opted for a mesmerising white gown for her Cannes Film Festival debut. She was looking like a white Cinderella in her outfit while posing for the media.

Manushi was wearing the gown by Fovari at Cannes, she teamed up her outfit with green heels and stunning neckpiece. She was seen flaunting her beautiful smile while posing for the paps on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

In 2017, Manushi Chhillar won the Femina Miss India pageant, representing her home state of Haryana, and went on to become the sixth Indian to be crowned Miss World. Chhillar was born into a Haryanvi family on May 14, 1997, in Bamnoli village, Jhajjar district. Her father, Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar, works for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and her mother, Dr. Neelam Chhillar, works at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences as a medical doctor and departmental head of neurochemistry

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, who also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, opted for a desi look. She was seen wearing a gorgeous lehenga while posing for the cameras. Sara Ali Khan's photos from the red carpet are going viral across social media. She also spoke to the paparazzi about her debut and her outfit on the red carpet. When she was asked how she was feeling making her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, Sara said, "A little bit nervous, I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here."

Talking about her look, the Love Aaj Kal actress added, "My look is Abu (Jani) and Sandeep (Khosla). It's traditional Indian handmade work. I've always been very proud of my Indianness. It therefore embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern, but also traditional Indian."

Sara Ali Khan kicked off her #Cannes2023 debut with a namaste. She said, she is proud of her Indianness, attending arguably the world's most famous film festival in a special interview with Brut.#SaraAliKhan #Cannes2023 #CannesFilmFestival #CannesFilmFestival2023 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/j7R5JtvzCs — The Khabriz (@theKhabriz) May 16, 2023

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which she is paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the film releases in cinemas on June 2.