Manoj Bajpayee reveals he did not tell his parents about Satya till release date was finalised: 'I did not want...'

Manoj Bajpayee described Bollywood as a "cut-throat" and "unpredictable" industry. The actor's most recent release is Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shooutout, which is streaming on ZEE5.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 11:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Manoj Bajpayee in Satya
With dreams in their hearts, every year, thousands of people come to Mumbai to make it big in the film industry. However, not all can manage to find success. Around three decades ago, a fresh-faced young actor named Manoj Bajpayee travelled to the so-called City of Dreams to make a name for himself, and with his sheer hard work, he undoubtedly set an example of how an outsider can survive in the industry despite various challenges.

Manoj Bajpayee, who got a major break in films with Satya, has now 100 movies in his filmography. Working in more than 100 movies clearly shows the longevity of the veteran actor’s career. In a recent interview with ANI, Manoj reflected on his journey in the Indian film industry, which he described as "cut-throat" and "unpredictable".

"You know, I did not tell my parents and friends that I got Satya until the film’s release date was locked because I did not want to jinx it. Earlier, it used to be unpredictable, they would sign you and then they would not do it, sometimes films would also get shelved. So I did not tell them till the release was planned. Satya became a super duper hit. I feel it’s a very unpredictable and cut-throat industry. No journey is fought alone, it is fought with the help of a lot of people. At the end of the day, destiny plays a very big part," he expressed.

Manoj also talked about how the industry has changed over the years, highlighting the representation of women in the film business. "It feels like I just travelled yesterday, our industry is very tough because it is a small industry. Everyone knows everyone, everyone is vying for that one role, it has gone through so many changes. Now it’s digital...sets have been changed, there’s such a great presence of women on sets now. Earlier, there used to be hairdressers or heroines only. Now people get bound scripts; when I started, there was only narration and had to go by the words of the directors," he said.

Speaking of Manoj’s latest work projects, he is currently being lauded for his power-packed performance as ACP Avinash in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, which is the sequel to Silence...Can You Hear It?, the 2021 crime thriller.

On how to make a franchise successful, Manoj said, "Whenever you are doing a franchise, it’s really important for actors to go back and watch it all over again, revisit it, then you will get to know what are the things that you have to retain and what are the things that you should take out and then add more new things. A little bit of work is always required. By doing this, you are helping the director."

Streaming on ZEE5, the film also stars Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Parul Gulati. Aban Bharucha Deohans has directed it.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

