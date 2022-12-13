Search icon
Malaika Arora opens up about getting information of ex-husband Arbaaz Khan through son Arhaan, says 'I know a lot of...'

Malaika Arora stated that she knows a lot of divorced couples who used their kids to get details about the life of their former partner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora's Moving In With Malaika is getting interesting day by day, thanks to the guests who turn up in the show and make it spicier than before. In the last episode, filmmaker Karan Johar appeared as a guest in Malaika's house. Known for spilling the revelations beans, Karan asked Arora about her relationship with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. 
 
Even Malaika knew this was coming, so she looked all prepared. Malaika instantly said, "I think it's lovely now. I think we are way better now." Recently, there were reports of Arbaaz breaking up with his four-year-old relationship with girlfriend Georgia Anderia. Johar further asked her if she confronted Arbaaz after the rumoured breakup. Karan asked, " "Did you feel the need to reach out when he had a breakup recently?"
 
Malaika quickly refuted and replied back, "I will be very honest, I don't ask. I'm not even that kind of person who asks Arhaan (Khan), 'What's going on?' I don't do that." Arora further clarified that she doesn't feel to cross a certain path, she hates doing that. "I feel like I'm crossing that line. I know a lot of divorced couples who get information out of their kids, but I'm not one of them. I tend to stay away from that." Arora added. 
 
Last week, Farah Khan opened up about a ‘b****y’ comment passed by her friend when she was getting married to Sirish Kunder who is 8 years younger than her. Farah told Malaika, “One friend of mine when I was getting married someone asked him, 'Are you attending Farah's wedding?' He said, 'No. But I'll attend the second one'. I thought that was quite b****y."
 
When Farah asked, “How do you deal when they talk about your relationship? Because I have also been through it.” Malaika responded, “It's not been easy, and face a lot of it on daily basis, this old thing about older women. A man on the other hand dating a 20-year-old, a 30-year-old woman is applauded. He's made to feel that he is the king of the world...A lot of it I've also got from my own near and dear ones. Forget the outer circle because at the end of the day they are just privy to a ringside view.”
 
 
 
 
