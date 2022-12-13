Malaika Arora opens up about getting information of ex-husband Arbaaz Khan through son Arhaan, says 'I know a lot of...'

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's Moving In With Malaika is getting interesting day by day, thanks to the guests who turn up in the show and make it spicier than before. In the last episode, filmmaker Karan Johar appeared as a guest in Malaika's house. Known for spilling the revelations beans, Karan asked Arora about her relationship with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Even Malaika knew this was coming, so she looked all prepared. Malaika instantly said, "I think it's lovely now. I think we are way better now." Recently, there were reports of Arbaaz breaking up with his four-year-old relationship with girlfriend Georgia Anderia. Johar further asked her if she confronted Arbaaz after the rumoured breakup. Karan asked, " "Did you feel the need to reach out when he had a breakup recently?"

Malaika quickly refuted and replied back, "I will be very honest, I don't ask. I'm not even that kind of person who asks Arhaan (Khan), 'What's going on?' I don't do that." Arora further clarified that she doesn't feel to cross a certain path, she hates doing that. "I feel like I'm crossing that line. I know a lot of divorced couples who get information out of their kids, but I'm not one of them. I tend to stay away from that." Arora added.

Last week , Farah Khan opened up about a ‘b****y’ comment passed by her friend when she was getting married to Sirish Kunder who is 8 years younger than her. Farah told Malaika, “One friend of mine when I was getting married someone asked him, 'Are you attending Farah's wedding?' He said, 'No. But I'll attend the second one'. I thought that was quite b****y."