Bollywood

Maidaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn-starrer continues to grow, crosses Rs 20 crore in opening weekend

Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan collected Rs 21.85 crore on its first opening weekend.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 07:22 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Maidaan
After not starting well at the box office, Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan starting to do better due to good reviews and positive word of mouth. The film which earned only Rs 4.5 crore on day 1 and Rs 2.75 crore on day 2, collected Rs 5.75 crore on day 3.

As per the early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film collected Rs 6.25 crore on day 4. Therefore, the film collected Rs 21.85 crore on its first opening weekend. Maidaan is based on the real story of Syed Abdul Rahim, a famous Indian football coach portrayed by Devgn.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

It follows Rahim's time coaching the top Indian team, which achieved success at the Asian Games in the 1950s and 60s. With Priyamani and Gajraj Rao also starring, the movie has garnered very positive reviews. Critics are praising it as one of Bollywood's finest sports films.

Released on Eid, April 11, Maidaan clashed with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Maidaan paid previews started on the evening of April 10 and earned good reviews. On X several netizens demanded a 'National Award for Ajay Devgn', while others called Maidaan 'the best football movie in India'.

A netizen wrote, "Awesome Review Of #Maidaan. It's not a Blockbuster movie, it's a Mega Blockbuster movie, #AjayDevgn Stole the show. Blockbuster Loading." Another netizen wrote, "Best actor award for @ajaydevgn for #Maidaan #MaidaanReview what a performance."

One of the internet users wrote, "#MaidaanReview: Did I just see Best Football movie of India. Same wohi Serious-Silent Ajay Devgn, Second half is extremely SLOW 3hrs feel hua BUT, but once the Tournament begins, You get to see CINEMA AT ITS PEAK. Outstanding camera angle & MindBlowing Football Scenes." 

