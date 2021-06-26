Maheep Kapoor takes over London with BFFs Gauri Khan, Seema Khan in throwback photo

Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture as she misses being with her girl gang in London. The picture also features designer Nandita Mahtani in the left corner.

In the picture, Maheep is wearing a black leather jacket with a beige scarf and sunglasses. Gauri Khan chose a white jacket paired with blue jeans and black sunglasses. Seema Khan on the other hand is donning a black jacket.

She captioned the post as "Miss London in the summer #WhiteWineInTheSun #PubLife #bestwithmyfriends #TB."

A fan wrote, "Super" Another said, "beautiful". A third commented, "fantastic”.

Being active on Instagram, she often posts random updates about her life. From sharing throwback pictures to PDA for her family, Maheep does it all.

Reacting to the post fans spammed the comment section in appreciation of the throwback.

Recently the actress shares posters of ‘Fabolous lives of Bollywood Wives’ on her Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Not all girls are made of sugar & spice & all things nice... some girls are made of sarcasm, wine and everything fine,” followed by a bunch of emojis and the hashtags #sisterhood and #fabulouslivesofbollywoodwives

Fans in excitement showered the post with love and enthusiasm.

In March, Maheep posted her picture in a floral blue outfit besides which she added Britney Spears’s photo wearing the same patterned dress. She captioned the post, Oh hey Britney #Youworeitbetter #teambritney #queen

On the work front, she is set to return for another season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The Netflix reality show's first season sightsaw the personal and professional lives of Maheep, Seema, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari. The series was popular amongst the masses. The show has been produced by filmmaker Karan Johar. The second season of the show is now streaming on Netflix.