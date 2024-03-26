Makers of Madgaon Express slash ticket prices in 'IPL offer'; here's how to watch Kunal Kemmu's directorial for Rs 150

Madgaon Express is running in theatres on a special ticket price of Rs 150 just for Tuesday

Madgaon Express, the comedy entertainer directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has started on a promising note at the box office. The small slice-of-life film, with no bog stars, has opened to increasing numbers in its first weekend. Now, as its collections are growing via word of mouth, its makers have now slashed ticket prices as a thank you to fans.

Excel Entertainment now has announced that audiences can now enjoy the film for just flat Rs 150 with the special IPL offer 'I. Pay. Less' at select cinemas. The offer is valid only for Tuesday, March 26. The makers have shared the announcement on their social media and the details are available on booking platforms.

Set against the backdrop of Goa, the film follows the misadventures of childhood friends Divyenndu aka Dodo, Pratik Gandhi aka Pinku, and Avinash Tiwary aka Ayush, offering a joyous ride filled with laughter and camaraderie. The buddy comedy film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

As Madgaon Express continues to win hearts, it serves as a reminder of the transformative power of cinema, offering an escape filled with laughter and friendship. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in cinemas.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.