Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut row: BJP hits back at Congress after Supriya Shrinate's 'derogatory remarks' on actress

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

Makers of Madgaon Express slash ticket prices in 'IPL offer'; here's how to watch Kunal Kemmu's directorial for Rs 150

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Update: BSEB Matric Result soon, know how check via SMS, DigiLocker

India's highest grossing film franchise has earned Rs 2900 crore with 4 blockbusters; not Baahubali, Cop Universe, Dhoom

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut row: BJP hits back at Congress after Supriya Shrinate's 'derogatory remarks' on actress

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Update: BSEB Matric Result soon, know how check via SMS, DigiLocker

Cities with most billionaires in the world, Mumbai is at...

Risks of eating deep-fried food

8 world’s highest flying birds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

Makers of Madgaon Express slash ticket prices in 'IPL offer'; here's how to watch Kunal Kemmu's directorial for Rs 150

India's highest grossing film franchise has earned Rs 2900 crore with 4 blockbusters; not Baahubali, Cop Universe, Dhoom

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Makers of Madgaon Express slash ticket prices in 'IPL offer'; here's how to watch Kunal Kemmu's directorial for Rs 150

Madgaon Express is running in theatres on a special ticket price of Rs 150 just for Tuesday

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

article-main
A poster of Madgaon Express
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Madgaon Express, the comedy entertainer directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has started on a promising note at the box office. The small slice-of-life film, with no bog stars, has opened to increasing numbers in its first weekend. Now, as its collections are growing via word of mouth, its makers have now slashed ticket prices as a thank you to fans.

Excel Entertainment now has announced that audiences can now enjoy the film for just flat Rs 150 with the special IPL offer 'I. Pay. Less' at select cinemas. The offer is valid only for Tuesday, March 26. The makers have shared the announcement on their social media and the details are available on booking platforms.

Set against the backdrop of Goa, the film follows the misadventures of childhood friends Divyenndu aka Dodo, Pratik Gandhi aka Pinku, and Avinash Tiwary aka Ayush, offering a joyous ride filled with laughter and camaraderie. The buddy comedy film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

As Madgaon Express continues to win hearts, it serves as a reminder of the transformative power of cinema, offering an escape filled with laughter and friendship. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in cinemas.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru: 22 families fined Rs 1.1 lakh for wasting drinking water amid crisis

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

IPL 2024: Big boost for Delhi Capitals as star player joins team ahead of RR clash

Poland activates aircraft after Russian cruise missile enters Ukraine

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement