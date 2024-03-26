Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Madgaon Express box office collection day 4: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash-starrer earns more on Holi than opening day

New York judge sets April 15 trial date in Donald Trump 'hush money' case

Meet IAS who left her dream of becoming a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) to announce 1st list of candidates today

CUET UG 2024 registration deadline today; here's how to apply

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Madgaon Express box office collection day 4: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash-starrer earns more on Holi than opening day

New York judge sets April 15 trial date in Donald Trump 'hush money' case

Meet IAS who left her dream of becoming a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

7 dopamine-boosting foods that make you happy 

Plants that can bring negative energy to your house

7 health benefits of eating beetroot

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Madgaon Express box office collection day 4: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash-starrer earns more on Holi than opening day

Helmed by Kunal Kemmu in his directorial debut, the buddy comedy film Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyennu in the leading roles.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 06:14 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Madgaon Express
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The buddy comedy film Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics for its rib-tickling humour and strong performances. Set in Goa, the film has been helmed by actor Kunal Kemmu in his directorial debut.

As per the early estimates from the entertainment industry tracker Sacnilk, Madgaon Express earned Rs 2.60 crore on the occasion of Holi on Monday, March 25. Though the film witnessed a slight drop from its Sunday's collections of Rs 2.80 crore, the film managed to earn much more than its opening day collection, which was Rs 1.50 crore. This takes the film's four-day collection to Rs 9.65 crore.

On the occasion of Holi, Kunal Kemmu wished his Instagram followers as he shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film's shooting and wrote, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgoan Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary-starrer clashed at the box office with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which Randeep Hooda has portrayed one of India's most controversial revolutionaries Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The historical biographical drama has earned Rs 8.25 crore in its first four days, including Rs 2.25 crore it collection on the Holi holiday on Monday. Just like Madgaon Express is Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is Randeep Hooda's directorial debut.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film, his next release is India's most-awaited movie

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Poland activates aircraft after Russian cruise missile enters Ukraine

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

Meet actor, who lived in chawl for 33 years, sold peanuts, became superstar, would have owned half of Andheri if...

Here's how Islam Khalilov, 15, saved over 100 lives during Moscow terror attack

Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra set the stage on fire at Jackky and Rakul's sangeet, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement