Madgaon Express box office collection day 4: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash-starrer earns more on Holi than opening day

Helmed by Kunal Kemmu in his directorial debut, the buddy comedy film Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyennu in the leading roles.

The buddy comedy film Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics for its rib-tickling humour and strong performances. Set in Goa, the film has been helmed by actor Kunal Kemmu in his directorial debut.

As per the early estimates from the entertainment industry tracker Sacnilk, Madgaon Express earned Rs 2.60 crore on the occasion of Holi on Monday, March 25. Though the film witnessed a slight drop from its Sunday's collections of Rs 2.80 crore, the film managed to earn much more than its opening day collection, which was Rs 1.50 crore. This takes the film's four-day collection to Rs 9.65 crore.

On the occasion of Holi, Kunal Kemmu wished his Instagram followers as he shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film's shooting and wrote, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgoan Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi."

Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary-starrer clashed at the box office with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which Randeep Hooda has portrayed one of India's most controversial revolutionaries Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The historical biographical drama has earned Rs 8.25 crore in its first four days, including Rs 2.25 crore it collection on the Holi holiday on Monday. Just like Madgaon Express is Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is Randeep Hooda's directorial debut.

