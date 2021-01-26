Shraddha Srinath comments on misogyny in film industry while congratulating newlyweds Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

'Maara' actor Shraddha Srinath made a strong comment on the existing misogyny faced by female actors in the film industry while congratulating newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Shraddha took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Natasha and Varun and sarcastically observed that Varun's career will be limited now, as Natasha and his in-laws would not approve of him romancing other heroines on screen.

In an Instagram story, Shraddha wrote, "Another good actor bites the dust. Sad that we will not see him on screen again. Obviously his wife and in laws will not be okay with him acting with other heroines. Maybe he will switch to doing male-oriented films? But how to balance personal life and work-life ya. Tough. Will miss him. Congratulations though, Varun."

On Tuesday, after presumably getting several DMs from fans on her story about Varun and Natasha, Shraddha put up another photo in which she wrote, "I took a jibe at patriarchy yesterday. I merely switched genders. And it sounded like a joke right? It sounded absurd to you all when I said an actor will have to retire from work because he's getting married. Why doesn't it sound just as absurd when the same assumptions are made about an actress? P.S - I love you all !!"

As for Varun and Natasha, the young couple exchanged marital vows in a low-key ceremony at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday. Several of Varun’s industry colleagues congratulated him on Instagram, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt.