Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan dances with joy for Taapsee Pannu, Arijit Singh's voice in Dunki song impresses fans

Lutt Putt Gaya: The first song from Dunki captures the simplicity of Shah Rukh Khan and his budding romance with Taapsee Pannu.

30 days before the film release, Shah Rukh Khan launched the first song, Lutt Putt Gaya, from his upcoming movie Dunki. The love song gives a sneak peek of SRK and Taapsee's budding romance, and the world created by director Rajkumar Hirani. The makers unveiled the song on all digital streaming platforms on Wednesday as Dunki Drop 2.

The song starts with Taapsee walking away from Boman's English class, holding the hand of a mesmerised Shah Rukh Khan. What follows is SRK dancing his heart out on the roofs of the village, expressing his love for Taapsee. What works in the favour is that the characterisation and the lyrics go in sync with the situation. Arijit's vocals with Shah's charisma work like magic on-screen, and overall the song will leave you with a smile.

On his social media, Shah Rukh shared the song with a quirky caption, "Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata. I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega. @arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to @ipritamofficial, @swanandkirkire, #IPSingh and @Acharya1Ganesh for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya.

Here's the song

As soon as the song was released, it went viral in no time. Several fans and moviegoers hailed the combo of Shah and Arijit. A fan wrote, "After around ten years we are going to come back at this and feel nostalgic. I can't stop listening to this song." Another fan wrote, "Amazing song. The voice of Arijit and charm of SRK all at a same time. It's been 1 hour since the song is released and I've listened to it on loop for 5 times." A netizen wrote, "Arijit's melodious voice and SRK's energy take this song to another level." Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dunki will be released in cinemas on December 22.