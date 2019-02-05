Luka Chuppi song 'Coca Cola': Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's dancing skills are on point in this party number

After treating fans to 'Poster Lagwa Do' from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Luka Chuppi', the makers have now dropped another dance number from the film titled 'Coca Cola'. The song is a revamped version of Tony Kakkar's 2018 hit song 'Coca Cola Tu' which also had vocals by Neha Kakkar.

In the new song, Kartik and Kriti can be seen showing off some killer dance moves in the upbeat number. Kriti took to her Twitter handle to share the foot-tapping track, writing, "Since u guys were so excited..The Party anthem is here!! Sip & sing with #CocaCola from #LukaChuppi."

The song starts with the message, 'Sip and Swing with Coca Cola', and the audience is then introduced to the lead pair on screen. Both Kartik and Kriti can be seen sporting bright and stylish outfits, all set to hit the dance floor. They actors set the screen on fire with some kick-ass dance steps and sizzling chemistry.

The remixed version also has been sung by Neha Kakkar along with Young Desi and Tony. The lyrics have been penned by Tony and Mellow D.

Watch the song right here:

The recently released trailer of the film received an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer features, Kartik and Kriti Sanon as a couple who are in love and inspired by the concept of live-in relationship, decide to live together without actually tying the knot. Everything seems to be working out fine till their respective families get involved and Kartik's parents start living with them.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also features Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The film is slated to release on March 1, 2019.

Besides 'Luka Chuppi', Kartik will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster 'Kirik Party'. He will also star opposite Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan's next. Kartik will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Kriti has four other films in her kitty, including 'Arjun Patiala', 'Kalank', 'Housefull 4' and 'Panipat'.