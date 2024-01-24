Twitter
Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal team up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'epic saga', fans react

Love & War marks the first collaboration of Vicky Kaushal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the second collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with the director.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 08:23 PM IST

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is geared up for his next 'epic film' and he has finalised Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for his upcoming film Love & War. On Wednesday, the makers and the star cast dropped the announcement on their social media handles and left their fans stunned by the news. 

Vicky Kaushal shared the announcement poster on his social media handles and wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true." Alia Bhatt shared the creative on her Instagram with a heart emoji. Love & War marks the first collaboration of Vicky with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This movie will also bring back Ranbir and Sanjay after the actor's debut film, Saawariyaa (2007). Alia, will team up with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

As soon as the movie was announced, several fans of the actors and other netizens found it a 'great surprise'. A netizen wrote, "So excited." Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal said, "Congratulations & blessings Puttar. Dreams do come true. Feeling so happy & blessed. Jor di jhappi. Shukar Rab da te sab da." Another netizen asked, "What! Can we skip to 2025 already?" A fan wrote, "Amazing! So so so excited for you! Congratulations Vicky!" An internet user called the primary cast of Love & War as "Best actors of current-gen!" 

Love & War would be SLB's 11th directorial. His last film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, was released with a positive reception from the masses and critics. For this film, Alia also won the Best Actress National Award, which she shared with Kriti Sanon (for Mimi). Interestingly, Sanjay launched Ranbir with Saawariyaa, and they never worked ever since. Love & War will reunite the director and the actor after 18 years. Touted to be an "Epic saga," Love & War will be released in cinemas on Christmas 2025.

