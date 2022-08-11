Search icon
Liger actor Ananya Panday opens up on #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'everyday someone is..'

Liger actor Ananya Panday has addressed the recent trend of boycotting films and actors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is actively promoting her forthcoming movie Liger. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan. Additionally, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda makes his Hindi film debut in the sports-action drama. Ananya recently discussed the 'cancel culture' that permeates Bollywood in an interview. The actor claimed that because someone is being 'Boycotted' every day, she has learned to not take things too seriously. Ananya claimed that she even questioned whether she was being boycotted as 'everyone is being cancelled.'

Laal Singh Chaddha, whose theatrical debut is scheduled for August 11, recently made headlines after some social media users called for a ‘boycott’ of the movie. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who both appear in the movie, have commented on the boycott movement surrounding it.

Now, Ananya has addressed the recent trend of boycotting films and actors. She said, “I think it's like a cycle. Every day, someone is getting boycotted or everyone is being cancelled. We are losing our track. I even asked someone whether I have been boycotted or am I still fine. I get to know new things every day. This is what I understood. You have to learn how to filter things. You should know what are the things to be taken seriously. I don't take them seriously,” Ananya told India Today.

Puri Jagannadh is the director of Ananya's first pan-Indian film, Liger, which will be released in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is the first movie Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda starred in together. In the movie, which also features Ramya Krishnan in a key part, American boxer Mike Tyson also makes a brief appearance.

