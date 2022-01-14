'Life doesn't end at 25': Malaika Arora's message on finding love in 40s wins the internet

Two days ago, news started going rounds about Arjun Kapoor breaking up his four-year-old relationship with actress Malaika Arora. However, later in the evening, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of him with Arora, and he refuted the rumours. Now, even Malaika decided to speak up and share her thoughts about the doubts of people regarding her relationship with a younger man.

Malaika Arora shared a story on her Instagram which reads, "No but seriously. Normalise finding love in your 40's. Normalise discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30's. Normalise finding yourself and your purpose in your 50's." Arora added that life is beyond the mid-20s, "Life doesn't end at 25. Let's stop acting like it does."

Have a look at Malaika's story

Image source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika's beau Arjun also shared the story on his Insta, and this is how they gave a strong reply to all the naysayers who were raising questions over the age gap between the duo.

On Wednesday evening and shared a stunning black and white selfie with her girlfriend, Malaika. Calling the rumours shady, he wrote, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all". Many B-town celebs took to the comments section and reacted to the post.

Malaika Arora herself dropped a heart emoji below their picture. Arjun's co-star from 'Ek Villain Returns', Tara Sutaria wrote, "YES! You guys" along with a red heart and hugs emoji. Bhumi Pednekar, who was announced on Wednesday itself as Arjun's leading lady in the upcoming film 'The Lady Killer', also dropped a red heart emoji and fire emoji.

In December 2021, the couple went to the Maldives and spent quality time there. Their relaxed vacation also included a romantic date night whose video was shared by Arjun himself on his social media. The couple, who had confirmed their relationship in 2019, often create a buzz on social media with their sexy pictures and videos.