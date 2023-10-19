Le Ke Prabhu Ka Naam: Arijit Singh finally sings for Salman Khan in Tiger 3, nine years after their fallout

Salman Khan shares first his and Katrina Kaif's first glimpse from Tiger 3's first song Le Ke Prabhu Ka Naam which is sung by Arijit Singh.

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Tiger 3. The actor who once made it very clear that Arijit Singh will not sing for him ever, has finally ended the feud and announced their first song from much-awaited film Tiger 3 and left fans thrilled.

Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov.



Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.#KatrinaKaif @emraanhashmi #ManeeshSharma @yrf @ipritamofficial… pic.twitter.com/gFBcJQX5tU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 19, 2023

On Thursday, Salman Khan took to his Twitter and shared a poster featuring him and Katrina Kaif from Tiger 3’s first song titled Le Ke Prabhu Ka Naam. In the poster, the actor can be seen weakng an all-black outfit, whereas, Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a red crop top and white shorts which she paired with a multicoloured shrug and red boots.

Sharing the first glimpse of the song, the actor announced that it will be first song of Arijit Singh for him. The actor wrote, “Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Fans expressed their excitement for the song in the comment section. One of the comments read, “tabaahi loading.” Another wrote, “this is going to be blockbuster.” Another wrote, “Arjit Singh + Salman Khan mega blockbuster.”

Talking to Variety, Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma said, “We can’t wait for ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ to drop next week. It’s an out and out party track and having Arijit’s voice on top of Salman’s swag, is the cherry on top. Katrina’s ethereal beauty and the chemistry between the two makes it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing. We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey, and this will be another huge dance chartbuster to add to the already enviable list of successes that Salman and Katrina have had together.”

Composer Pritam said, “It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh, our generation’s top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue and we are thrilled that it is happening for ‘Tiger 3.’”

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Recently, the makers unveiled an intriguing trailer of the movie which showed a glimpse of the actors’ power-packed performance in the movie. The film is all set to release in theatres this Diwali, November 12.

