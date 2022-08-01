Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Ranveer Singh, who found himself in the middle of controversies after his nude photoshoot went viral, however, managed to grab attention with his nude photoshoot. Recently, Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor reacted to the controversy and defended the actor

While speaking to India Today, the actress said, “I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai (I think people say it for the sake of saying). It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant also defended the actor and said, “Agar ek Ranveer Singh nude hokar aaya hai, to desh ki ladkiyon par meherbani kari hai. Hamari aankhon mein, dil mein, humare har jageh itni shaanti hui hai ki humne ek ladka nude dhekha hai. (By posing nude in front of the camera, Ranveer has done the girls in this country a favour. We have felt peace in our eyes, in our hearts and everywhere else as we have seen atleast one n*de guy).”

Read: Aamir Khan breaks silence on Laal Singh Chaddha averting clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2, says 'fortunately for us...'

He also called Ranveer Singh her ‘dear friend’. She mentioned, “Wow, he is looking so handsome. Ranveer kahi meri nazaar na lag jaye. Where are you Ranveer, my dear friend. You keep doing these kinds of photoshoots, I want to see you like this only.”

For the unversed, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending on Twitter. Social media users are asking netizens to boycott Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan starrer, therefore, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending.

Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, an old video of Kareena Kapoor also gone in which she seen talking about nepotism in an interview. However, she gets upset and say “don’t watch out movies, nobody has forced you.” She then say ‘aap aarhe hon aa movie dekhne mat aao.”