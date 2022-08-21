Laal Singh Chaddha: No OTT buyers for Aamir Khan's film after box office failure?

Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Laal Singh Chaddha was expected to be among the highest-grossing Indian films in 2022. However, the Advait Chandan directorial has been completely rejected by the audience as it has struggled to collect even Rs 50 crore and is expected to wrap up between Rs 60-70 crore at the box office.

The film was initially supposed to stream on the streaming giant Netflix six months after its theatrical release. However, as per a recent report, there are no OTT buyers for the Aamir Khan starrer after its disastrous box office performance and even Netflix has backed out of the deal

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama that the Dangal star always wanted Netflix as the streaming platform as he wanted the global push for his film. The source adds, "Aamir started negotiations with a massive figure of Rs. 150 crores citing his box office history and records. If that was not enough, Aamir was also adamant that the film would release on Netflix a whole six months after its theatrical release. Netflix tried its best to get Aamir to relent and lower the cost and time period between the theatrical and OTT release."



READ | Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for praising Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens say 'paise mil gaye...'

"Netflix finally offered a deal at Rs. 50 crores. Aamir continued to pitch the film for Rs. 125 crores, a sum that Netflix felt was over the top for the digital rights. In fact, Aamir was hopeful of a Rs. 300 crore haul at the India box office for Laal Singh Chaddha and was optimistic that Netflix would come back to the negotiation table post-release if the deal did not work out before release. However, Netflix decided not to proceed ahead with the negotiations and backed out", the source concluded telling the entertainment portal.

It is now being said that the film has no other option for its digital release other than Voot, which is owned by Viacom18 Studios, the co-producers of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan productions.