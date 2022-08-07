Laal Singh Chaddha advance booking day 1: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer collects Rs 1 crore

Credit: File photo

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, remake of the iconic film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, is all set to release. Despite the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, the film has already collected more than 1 crore from advance booking.

As per Sacnikl.com report, Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing on August 11, has collected 1.12 crore including block/without block seats. However, 25.7 lakhs have been received from block seats. For the unversed, block seats can’t be booked online, one has to cinema halls for booking these seats.

Meanwhile, netizens are upset with the superstar Aamir Khan for various reasons, therefore, #boycottlaalsinghchaddha also started trending on social media. Interestingly, Aamir’s films have always created history at the box office. Aamir’s old statement has gone viral on the internet which is one of the reasons why netizens have decided to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. Another reason is that Punjabis feel Aamir Khan has not done justice to the language in the film.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in the film. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the hate and criticism that the film is receiving. He said, “I am not the best judge of that. To be honest, I am not too familiar with the language. But, all the doubts that have been thrown at the film on the basis of the content that they have read so far will be erased once they watch the film, once you get immersed in the film and get immersed with Laal.”

He further added, “You are going to go through a lovely film and all these comparisons are going to go away. Also, it’s the same for every film. Before you see the final product, there are a number of opinions, doubts and questions which are fine and it only creates a certain interest in that film. So, it’s all a part of the film. Once you watch the film, all this will go. You will come out smiling and with tears.”