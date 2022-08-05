Search icon
Koffee With Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan makes fun of Karan Johar's 50th birthday party

Karan Johar said Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan is anti-social and does not enjoy going to parties, he called him ‘party pooper’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan recently appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan 7. The actors talked about their personal and personal lives. However, during the conversation, Karan Johar called Aamir Khan ‘boring’.

Karan Johar said Aamir Khan is anti-social and does not enjoy going to parties, he called him ‘party pooper’. Hearing this, Aamir talked about host’s 50th birthday party and said, “I came to your birthday party and I was watching everyone from a platform and the music was so loud nobody was dancing. Nobody! People were talking so loudly that you could see their veins popping out. I was watching the entire scene how a hundred people were talking so loudly. I was wondering the music was so loud and why no one was even dancing. It would've been great if the music wasn't so loud. And you are calling me boring.”

Aamir also discussed how he regrets not spending time with his kids Ira and Junaid, and Kareena talked about how he maintains good relations with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

As claimed by the audience, the rapid-fire round was the dullest in the history of the Koffee With Karan with both stars maintaining their diplomatic stance and refusing to answer multiple questions. But, the highlight of the rapid-fire round was Aamir expressing his desire to work with SS Rajamouli who has made the second biggest blockbuster of this year RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

When Karan asked the Rang De Basanti star the name of the director who is number one on his wish list, Aamir answered, "There are some directors who I have not worked with yet whose minds and personalities really interest me. One of them is Rajamouli, one of them is Sooraj Barjatya. I find Sooraj really fascinating, I have met him a couple of times recently, and the simplicity with which he talks about his films...I really like Sooraj, I would really love to work with him."

 

