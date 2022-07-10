Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan gets trolled by his film's director, calls him 'Kumbhakarna'

Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Although the film will be out in August, film's director Advait Chandan is making sure to keep the waiting period entertaining. Advait shared a few unseen pictures of Aamir, with quirky captions.

The director is trolling Khan, and netizens are enjoying his perception of Khan. Chandan took these photos and shared on Instagram. In one of the throwback photos, Aamir is seen on a swing, beside ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Azad Khan. Advait shared the photo and wrote, "I think he was not swinging because the swing has no seat belt. We call him Captain Caution. He's so particular about safety that he insists we wear helmets in the car also."

In another photo, Aamir is seen having a power nap at the reception of his production house. While taking the nap, Khan took a cushion with him, and that gave Advait another quirky take on the actor. He posted the photo and wrote, "Sleeping mein bhi perfectionist. Uth tey hi nahin hain. #Kumbhakarana."

The third post of Chandan gave a glimpse of his early days when he was the manager of the actor. In the photo, Advait, and Aamir was enjoying the chilly regions of Iceland. Advait took a dig at himself and wrote, "Back when I was his manager, Aamir sir wanted to go for a holiday and asked me to plan it. I've always wanted to go to Iceland for free. So I suggested Iceland and he loved the idea. The kanjoos in me still cries tears of joy."

Advait turned into a director with the 2017 film Secret Superstar. Laal Singh Chaddha will be his second outing with Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit cinemas on August 11.