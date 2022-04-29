Kubbra Sait opens up on being tagged as Sacred Games actor | Exclusive

Kubbra Sait/Instagram

After an incredible performance as Grand Huntress Phara Keaen in the 2021 science fiction series Foundation that premiered on Apple TV+, Kubbra Sait is back with her next project. And this time, it is neither a film nor a web series - it is The Sandman, the Hindi audio adaptation of the New York Times best-selling graphic novel series of the same name that has been released on Audible India on Thursday, April 28.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India about the series, Kubbra Sait shared her views on still being called the Sacred Games actor. Kubbra gave an excellent performance portraying a transgender woman named Kukoo in the International Emmy-nominated Netflix original.

"At least industry me pehchaan toh hai, yeh toh badi baat hai...isse pehle toh hum struggle hi kar rahe the ki pehchaan le koi (at least now the industry recognises you, this in itself is a big thing...before this I was struggling to get this recognition)", the Sultan actress told DNA.

She continued, "When I use the word struggle, I don't mean the struggle of getting that job, doing that job, waiting for that job....no, no...I am putting it very lightly to say that now you have recognition. I remember having this conversation with somebody saying 'yaar nobody recognises me for anything else I have done except for Kukoo' and they said aaj bhi Anil Kapoor sir ko dhina dhin dhaa karna hi padta hai (even today Anil Kapoor Sir has to do Dhina Dhin Dhaa)". The actress happily showed off iconic Anil Kapoor's dance step from Ram Lakhan's popular song My Name Is Lakhan while making that last statement.

In her conclusion, Kubbra said, "We all have that one project that puts us out there and gives us the recognition for who we are. And the last thing we need to do is shy away from it. I am not shy, I am not afraid, I am not greedy for more, I think I am very very grateful."



Coming back to The Sandman Hindi version, Kubbra voices the character of Death in the audio series which is led by the iconic Tabu, as the narrator, Vijay Varma in the role of Morpheus/Dream, Manoj Bajpayee as Doctor Destiny, Neeraj Kabi as Lucifer, Adarsh Gourav as John Constantine, Sushant Divgikar as Desire and Tillotama Shome as Calliope.