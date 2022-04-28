Adarsh Gourav, Kubbra Sait share their experience working on Audible India's The Sandman | Exclusive

Audible India/Instagram

The Hindi audio adaptation of the New York Times best-selling graphic novel series, The Sandman, written by acclaimed storyteller Neil Gaiman and published by DC has been released on Thursday, April 28, on Audible India. The powerhouse cast is led by the iconic Tabu, as the narrator, Vijay Varma in the role of Morpheus/Dream, Manoj Bajpayee as Doctor Destiny, Neeraj Kabi as Lucifer, Adarsh Gourav as John Constantine, Kubbra Sait as Death, Sushant Divgikar as Desire and Tillotama Shome as Calliope.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Adarsh Gourav and Kubbra Sait talked about their experience of working on the Audible original in which the stars revealed how the whole project was a well-kept secret and they had no clue that they are working with such experience actors until its official announcement.

Talking about working with his co-actors, Adarsh said, "We never worked with them, that's the sad part. We were by ourselves in the studio and we didn't know that any of these people were part of the show. I wish we did. It was very tight-lipped. But now that we know it, seems incredible that we were part of such an amazing cast and such esteemed actors, it feels great."

Kubbra Sait joined Adarsh and added, "It literally feels like you can have your cake and eat it too. I actually jolted myself in the morning and said how did this happen, you did this in the studio, wow".

As the Hindi adaptation of The Sandman has released on Audible India, the two actors were asked their opinion on how challenging it is to keep the listeners engaged with a complete audio-based project.

Answering the same question, Adarsh told DNA, "Now, people are fairly used to listening to a lot of audio shows, and growing up also, we have listened to so many radio shows. There was a gap of fifteen-twenty years when we were not listening to the radio. It's such a fantastic and successful franchise to be a part of, it's been the number one show on Audible USA. There have been such great names attached with it - Neil Gaiman, Riz Ahmed, so I think it shouldn't be difficult for people to engage with it and it's for free on the Audible India platform."

"I feel the same because if you ask me, I find it most convenient to go through a book when it's in the audio version. There are fewer distractions. You can literally be doing a lot and yet be completely cued into a universe that allows you to actually imagine everything else. Also, it is such an interesting parallel ecosystem to be a part of in terms of entertainment", said Kubbra.



When asked to name their favourite characters in the series apart from their own, Adarsh and Kubbra named Morpheus and Desire respectively.