KRK mocks Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia for starring in Lust Stories 2, compares upcoming movie with 'soft p**n'

Photo of Kamaal R Khan with Tamannaah Bhatia's still from Lust Stories 2

Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta-starrer anthology movie Lust Stories 2 will release in a few days, and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has mocked the actresses and the makers for promoting 'soft porn' on a global level. KRK took his concern about Lust Stories 2 on Twitter and wrote a note, taking potshots at Kajol and Tamannaah for promoting s** and sleaze at their respective age.

On Thursday, KRK wrote a note mocking the cast and makers of Lust Stories 2, and tweeted, "I watched trailer of #LustStories2 of @NetflixIndia n I was shocked. 55Years Ki #Kajol is also doing s*x. 35Yrs Ki Tamanna Bhatia is also doing s*x. Ye Bollywood New Generation Ko Kaya Sikha Raha Hai?" He even questioned Information and Broadcasting Union Minister, Anurag Thakur for allowing the content, and labelled the movie as 'soft p**n'. "What @ianuragthakur is doing? He can’t stop such soft porn also. Horrible."

Here's the tweet

I watched trailer of #LustStories2 of @NetflixIndia n I was shocked. 55Years Ki #Kajol is also doing sex. 35Yrs Ki Tamanna Bhatia is also doing sex. Ye Bollywood New Generation Ko Kaya Sikha Raha Hai? And what @ianuragthakur is doing? He can’t stop such soft porn also. Horrible. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 22, 2023

However, KRK got a taste of his own medicine, as several netizens trolled him for mocking the actresses. An internet user wrote, "Ab toh main #LustStories2 Netflix pe 100% dekhunga. #Netflix ka subscription nahi hua toh 4K wala plan ka Subscription leke Dekhunga. Thanks KRK for the Information." Another netizen added, "Tum bhi Kiya Karo good for health." An internet user wrote, "o why can't they? If 60yr old male actor can do do why can't they? Lallu." Another internet user wrote, "Naam mein hi lust likha hai. Aur kya expect kr rahe the bhai."

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, Lust Stories 2 cast includes Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma. Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 29th June.