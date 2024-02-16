Twitter
'Last 10 years is proof...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hails SC verdict on electoral bond scheme

Farmers protest: Talks with Centre yield no breakthrough, farmers adamant on MSP demand, next meet on Sunday

Tata Group, state government to build Rs 25000 crore semiconductor packaging plant, to be first…

Viral video of tiger picking up plastic bottle from waterhole angers internet, watch

Massive whale shark with thousands of teeth spotted in Australia

'Last 10 years is proof...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hails SC verdict on electoral bond scheme

Tata Group, state government to build Rs 25000 crore semiconductor packaging plant, to be first…

Viral video of tiger picking up plastic bottle from waterhole angers internet, watch

Batters with most centuries as opener in international cricket

7 tips to stay healthy if you have a desk job

Indian cricketers who got run out on Test debut

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Kriti Sanon reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s G.One, Sifra’s crossover, hints at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Ayesha Khan, netizens react to actors' viral reel: 'Yeh Mannara se better lag rahi hai'

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to plant trees at their eco-friendly wedding, ban fireworks in celebrations: Report

Kriti Sanon reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s G.One, Sifra’s crossover, hints at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel

Kriti Sanon hints at the sequel of her romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 07:00 AM IST

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has impressed the audience. In the film Kriti is seen playing the role of a robot named Sifra. During one of the AskMe session, a user questioned the actress about a possible crossover of Sifra and Shah Rukh Khan's G.One and she had an interesting reply. 

A user asked Kirit Sanon on Twitter, "Can we see a crossover of Sifra & http://G.one what say @iamsrk @kritisanon #KritiSanon #AskKriti," to which the actress said, "That would be (heart in eyes emoji)." Another user also asked about the sequel to the film, to which Kriti replied, "With All the love pouring in, I’m sure Amit &Aradhana (writers& directors)  are compelled to write Part2 soooonnnn!" 

when a fan asked her “Which character was tough to play ??” she replied with, “Both were challenging in their own way.. one made people cry, the other made them laugh! haina? #AskKriti." After addressing some fun queries, Kriti concluded the session with a warm farewell, stating, “Chalo Sifra has reached shoot now! Will chat again soon! Can’t thank you all enough for the love and appreciation pouring in! Besttt Valentine's gift.. Charged me up as an actor! You guys make me feel more than ‘theek hai’ Signing off for now #Sifra #AskKriti.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor in the role of Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. The film is written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and though it had a slow start at the box office, the film managed to jump back due to positive word of mouth and has now collected over Rs 76.6 crore worldwide and continues to rule at the box office. 

 

