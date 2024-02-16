Kriti Sanon reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s G.One, Sifra’s crossover, hints at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel

Kriti Sanon hints at the sequel of her romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has impressed the audience. In the film Kriti is seen playing the role of a robot named Sifra. During one of the AskMe session, a user questioned the actress about a possible crossover of Sifra and Shah Rukh Khan's G.One and she had an interesting reply.

A user asked Kirit Sanon on Twitter, "Can we see a crossover of Sifra & http://G.one what say @iamsrk @kritisanon #KritiSanon #AskKriti," to which the actress said, "That would be (heart in eyes emoji)." Another user also asked about the sequel to the film, to which Kriti replied, "With All the love pouring in, I’m sure Amit &Aradhana (writers& directors) are compelled to write Part2 soooonnnn!"

With All the love pouring in, I’m sure Amit &Aradhana (writers& directors) are compelled to write Part2 soooonnnn! https://t.co/95pUVwycx8 — SIFRA (@kritisanon) February 15, 2024

when a fan asked her “Which character was tough to play ??” she replied with, “Both were challenging in their own way.. one made people cry, the other made them laugh! haina? #AskKriti." After addressing some fun queries, Kriti concluded the session with a warm farewell, stating, “Chalo Sifra has reached shoot now! Will chat again soon! Can’t thank you all enough for the love and appreciation pouring in! Besttt Valentine's gift.. Charged me up as an actor! You guys make me feel more than ‘theek hai’ Signing off for now #Sifra #AskKriti.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor in the role of Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. The film is written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and though it had a slow start at the box office, the film managed to jump back due to positive word of mouth and has now collected over Rs 76.6 crore worldwide and continues to rule at the box office.