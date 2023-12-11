Headlines

KWK 8: Aditya Roy Kapur left in shock after Arjun Kapoor says he would do 'aashiqui' with Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday

Arjun Kapoor will be seen poking fun at Aditya Roy Kapoor's relationships with his ex Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

In the eighth episode of the eighth season of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar will have Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor as his guests. Sharing the promo on Instagram on Monday, the filmmaker wrote, "Get seated, the boys aka Arjun Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur are on the koffee kouch this week and they are bringing the house down!".

The episode will see Karan and Arjun teasing Aditya about his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday. Aditya and Ananya haven't confirmed their relationship yet, but they have made multiple public appearances and have even been spotted together enjoying their holidays in Spain and Portugal.

In the promo, when the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director is seen asking Aditya about the dating rumours between him and the Dream Girl 2 actress, the Fitoor actor impresses the host with his answer, "Ask me no secrets, and I’ll tell you know lies!", and asks him to move on.

Before his relationship with Ananya, Aditya was rumoured to be dating his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor. During the rapid-fire round, Karan is seen asking, "If you were ever stuck in a lift with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?", to which Arjun replies, "Aashiqui toh zaoor karta, kiske saath pata nahin (I would have definitely done 'aashiqui', I don't know with whom)". His answer leaves Aditya Kapoor shocked as he exclaims, "What?", to which the 2 States actor amusingly says, "Just joking", which is Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday's famous dialogue from the Housefull series.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan 8, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 12 am on Thursday, December 14.

