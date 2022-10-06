Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan looks dapper in new look, fans call him 'Bollywood ka baap'

Salman Khan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Wednesday, dropped a new still from his next family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the still which he captioned, "Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan ... #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.”

In the still, Salman could be seen in a dapper look, donning a black suit, white shirt and black sunglasses. Soon after the Sultan actor shared his look, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons."Bollywood Ka baap," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Wow Soooooo Handsome." Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions.

While promoting GodFather with Chiranjeevi in Mumbai, Salman was asked about Ram Charan's involvement in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As per the report of Pinkvilla, Salman stated that he was shooting the film with Venkatesh in Hyderabad, and at that time, Ram visited them on set, and he expressed his wish to share the screen with them. "So, we were shooting in Hyderabad, and Venky (Venkatesh) was there with me during shooting. He (Ram Charan) came to see me. He said I want to do this. He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame. I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release at the End of 2022.Apparently, the film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but the makers opted to change the title. Meanwhile, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will be next seen in an action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Apart from that he also has Kick 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez.