Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Character names, details of Shehnaaz Gill, others in Salman Khan film revealed; read inside

Raghav Juyal-Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari-Siddharth Nigam

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has become one of the most-anticipated movies. After watching the trailer, the buzz for the movie has just increased. Now, as the movie nears the release date, The makers have revealed the names of the characters in the movie.

On Sunday, Salman Khan Films took to Instagram and shared mini clips of the actors revealing the names of their characters which they’ll be playing in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Pooja Hegde share their character name in cute videos.

Talking about the girls, Shehnaaz Gill revealed in the video that the name of her character is Sukoon as people get sukoon (peace) after watching her and added to be ready for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie which will release on Eid which will give everyone sukoon (peace) after watching her in the film.



Vinali Bhatnagar introduces herself as Chahat and calls herself the youngest, cutest, and sweetest in her video.

Sharing her excitement about the movie, Palak Tiwari introduces her character Muskan and adds that she cannot wait for the audience to watch the film in the theatres which will be all about love, laughter, and ‘seeti-maar’ moments.

As for the boys, Raghav Juyal’s character is named ‘Ishq’ and in the video, he can be seen saying that he and his brothers are bringing Ishq (love) through their film.

Jassie Gill promises that his character in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will make the audience fall in love with him and introduces his character as Moh.

Siddharth Nigam introduces himself as Love who is loved by everyone in the mini video released by Salman Khan Films on Instagram.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram and also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Bhoomika Chawla, and Jassie Gill among others in key roles. Produced by Salman Khan, the film is set to hit the theatres this Eid, April 21.

