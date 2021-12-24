Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan wish Anil Kapoor on his birthday, call him an inspiration

The 'Mr India' of Bollywood Anil Kapoor turned 65 years old ('young' in his case) today and B'town is showering their love and appreciation towards the veteran star. Known for timeless youth and electrifying energy, Anil has been regarded as the fittest star of B'town, and he has a massive following among the fraternity too. Many contemporary artists idolise Kapoor's eternal working spirit, and thus they all have showered their love on social media.

Kiara Advani shared a heartfelt post about the star with a picture and said, "Happy Happy birthday to the youngest member of Jug Jugg Jeeyo family, Anil Kapoor sir." (Image source: Kiara Advani Instagram)

Apart from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' Anil Kapoor will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in action-thriller 'Fighter,' and Roshan welcomed Anil to the team on his b'day.

Zoya Akhtar also wished her 'Dil Dhadkne Do' star and claimed him as irrepressible by saying, "Happy birthday to the bestest. There ain't another one like you. Love, hugs, kisses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the 'Malang' star, and credit him for inspiring her, "Happy birthday to the legend... thank you for always inspiring." (Image source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

Anushka Sharma also shared a dapper look of Anil and said, "wishing you love and light always." (Image source: Anushka Sharma Instagram)





Kapoor's 'Rishtey' co-star Shilpa Shetty also shared a heartwarming and humorous post on her social media and said, "Happy birthday to the youngest, most positive and happiest soul I know... wishing you all in abundance always. Now I need to unearth: The CURIOUS case of Anil Kapoor." (Image source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

The 'Ram Lakhan' actor was last seen opposite director Anurag Kashyap in 'AK v/s AK.'