Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reach leopard sanctuary in Rajasthan to ring in New Year; he shares pics of serene sunrise

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are vacationing in Rajasthan currently

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently in Rajasthan where they will be spending the final days of 2022. The actor couple is in the Jawai Leopard Sanctuary near Jodhpur and Vicky even shared a few pictures of himself as well as a leopard from his vacation. Katrina, though, was conspiciously absent from Vicky’s posts, something that fans noticed as well.

Vicky and Katrina were spotted leaving Mumbai at the airport on Monday afternoon. Later in the day, the couple was clicked outside the Jaipur airport as they made their way outside. As per sources, the couple then travelled by road to Jawai, a leopard sanctuary near Jodhpur, where they are expected to stay till New Year’s Day. Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot at a heritage property in the state in December last year.

On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal posted a picture of a leopard that he had seemingly clicked, writing ‘spotted’ in the caption.On Wednesday morning, the actor shared a glimpse of himself enjoying the sunrise from the safari. The picture showed Vicky standing in an open vehicle as the sun rose from behind the hills in the distance. “Here's to rising up in 2023,” he captioned the post.

Commenting on the post, many of Vicky’s fans requested him to post a picture with Katrina as well. Many wondered why Vicky deleted one pic he had posted earlier and reposted a different picture. “Why did you delete the first one? It was nice,” wrote one.

Katrina and Vicky both have a number of films lined up for 2023. Vicky will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next film with Sara Ali Khan and Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Katrina, one the other hand, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline.