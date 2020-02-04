Karisma Kapoor's family portrait featuring Taimur Ali Khan is too cute for words!

Its the wedding season in Bollywood as the industry currently busy celebrating the grand nuptials of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra but especially the Kapoor family as Armaan is the son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain, sister of Rishi, Rajiv, and Randhir Kapoor. Pictures of the happy couple and their family have been going viral on social media but out of them, Karisma Kapoor's family portrait is the one winning everyone's heart. The picture features Karisma with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and father Randhir Kapoor.

Check out the picture here.

Karisma captioned the adorable picture saying, "Family Matters. #weddingtime." While Saif, Kareena, Karisma, and Randhir are seen smiling for the camera, Taimur’s attention is on the cup of ice cream in his hand.

The wedding was a grand event with several Bollywood celebrities making their presence felt including the Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda along with Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and many others. Rishi Kapoor and his family could not make it to the wedding as he was hospitalised with infection in Delhi.

Rishi shared a health update on Twitter and wrote, "I was running a slight fever and on investigation, Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai."