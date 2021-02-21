Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy: Netizens start hilarious meme fest on new parents, Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, after a long wait, welcomed a new member into their family, a baby boy, on February 21. The news was shared online by their close friend, designer Manish Malhotra, and Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

As soon as the news about their baby boy being born broke on the internet, trolls started targetting the star couple about their new baby, how Taimur Ali Khan would have to share his inheritance and the potential name of their child.

Some people shared memes on Taimur and wrote about how his popularity will now decrease as all attention my go to his baby brother.

Others started trending 'Aurangzeb' as they guessed Kareena and Saif's baby boy's name.

As for Kareena and Saif, the couple got married in 2012 and are already parents to their four-year-old son Taimur. They had announced their second pregnancy in August 2020, with a statement. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the statement read.

Earlier, during an interview with Zoom, Kareena had spoken about Saif's reaction when she revealed the news to him. She had said, "Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together."

Saif also has two other children--daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh.