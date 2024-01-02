Karan Johar calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal best film of 2023, says he cried watching it: 'Something is wrong...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar praised Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster, and called Animal 'best film of the year'. Karan also admitted that he feared being judged for praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest directorial.

Filmmaker Karan Johar praised Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal. The action drama has broken several box office records but even faced criticism for its narrative. However, Karan called Animal 'best film of the year' and even revealed that he had seen the movie twice.

Karan attended the Galatta Plus roundtable discussion with Sandeep Reddy, Rani Mukerji, Taapsee Pannu, Prithvi Konanur, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Rima Das. In the conversation, Karan lauded Sandeep's 'conviction-based narrative storytelling', and admitted that he feared sharing views on Animal for being judged.

Karan said, "People have come up to me after I spoke about how much I loved Animal, and said, 'You have made Rocky Aur Rani,' That's the vaccination for a film like Animal. It's the opposite extreme. I said that 'I cannot disagree with you more', because Animal to me, is the best film of the year. It took me a while to reach to this statement and a lot of courage because when you are around people, you fear judgment. Like during the time of Kabir Singh, which I also loved... I was like I am going to say this and I am going to get dirty looks from certain people but I don't care anymore."

What made Karan to watch Animal twice

Karan explained why he loved Animal, "I loved Animal for its front-footed, absolutely conviction-based narrative storytelling, breaking grammar, breaking myths, breaking everything that you think conforms to mainstream cinema. Suddenly you have an interval block where the hero is getting bashed up and everyone's singing a song... I am like, 'Where have you seen a sequence like this?' It's genius."

Karan continued, "In the end, where the two men are going for each other and they play that song... I had tears in my eyes, but there was only blood. So I was like something is wrong with me or something is wrong with him, but something put together is very right about this film. This is not an average-thinking mind. This is the mind of someone who is so distinct, so individualistic that I was blown away. I saw the film twice, first to see it as an audience member and second to study it. I think the success, and acceptance of Animal is game-changing. The conviction is something that I want to have.”

Apart from Ranbir, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in key roles. Till now, Animal has earned Rs 546 crore in India.