Bollywood

Karan Johar refused to work with this actress after she demanded same fees as Shah Rukh Khan, replaced her with...

Karan Johar refused to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan after she demanded same fees as Shah Rukh Khan for Kal Ho Naa Ho. Karan and Kareena didn't talk to each other for 18 months until Karan's father Yash Johar passed away due to cancer.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 06:20 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Directed by Nikkhil Advani in his directorial debut and produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, the romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. The heartbreaking love triangle won two National Film Awards and has become a cult classic over the years.

But Karan's first choice for the film was not Preity, but Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he had worked in the 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But, the Jab We Met actress asked for the same fees as Shah Rukh Khan for Kal Ho Naa Ho. This upset Karan so much that he refused to work with her and didn't even talk to her for 18 months, until Karan's father Yash Johar passed away due to cancer.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director had talked about the whole incident in his autobiography The Unsuitable Boy, in which he wrote, "The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry'. I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And we signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year."

When Yash Johar was undergoing cancer treatment in New York in 2003, Kareena had called Karan and tried to sort out their differences, but it was only after Yash's death in June 2004 that they finally reconciled. The actress flew down from Bangkok after she heard the shocking news, went straight to Karan's home, and they both spent the entire night chatting and buried the hatchet.

READ | This actor almost starred in Kai Po Che instead of Sushant Singh Rajput, has romanced Alia, Sara, Kareena, now OTT star

