This actor almost starred in Kai Po Che instead of Sushant Singh Rajput, has romanced Alia, Sara, Kareena, now OTT star

Vijay Varma was the makers' second choice in Kai Po Che after Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor, who is dating Tamannaah Bhatia in real life, has romanced Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in his films, and is now an OTT superstar.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut in Abhishek Kapoor-directed drama Kai Po Che!, which was adapted from Chetan Bhagat's bestselling novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. But do you know which actor was the second choice for Sushant's role? He has now become an OTT superstar due to his impactful performances in shows and films.

He is none other than Vijay Varma, who celebrates his 38th birthday on March 29, 2024. Talking about missing out on Kai Po Che!, the actor had told ETimes, "I was definitely in the running for Kai Po Che, the part that eventually went to Sushant (Singh Rajput). I auditioned and was considered briefly for Milkha and there must have been others as well. But you know, eventually the guys who played those parts probably fit the part, and that is what I completely agree with."

After graduating from FTII (Film and Television Institute of India), Vijay made his debut in the 2012 film Chittagong. But it took him four more years to get noticed in Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink in 2016. There was no looking back for the actor after he portrayed Moeen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy in 2019.

Vijay has romanced top actresses in Bollywood in his last three full-length feature films. In the 2022 Netflix dark comedy Darlings, he romanced Alia Bhatt as her husband untill he turned abusive towards her. The actor, who is dating actress Tamannaah Bhatia in real life, was also seen romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan briefly in the 2023 Netflix mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. In the 2024 Netflix release Murder Mubarak, Vijay was paired opposite Sara Ali Khan.

The actor's last six projects have all been released directly on OTT. Apart from these three films, he was seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, the serial killer series Dahaad on Prime Video, and the crime drama series Kaalkoot on JioCinema. All the three were released last year.

Vijay Varma has two more OTT projects lined up for release. Both are Prime Video series. One of them is Mirzapur 3 and the other is Matka King. He also has the romantic drama Ul Jalool Ishq lined up for release. Produced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi.

