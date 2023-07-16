Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Director Karan Johar graciously shared a video of him getting roasted by his kids, Yash and Roohi.

Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Sunday to share a video of his kids Yash and Roohi to add to the momentum of the film’s promotional spree. However, his kids ended up roasting him during the video which KJo graciously put up in his Stories.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, wrote on the video, “I have been roasted”. The video begins with the kids asking ‘What Jhumka, dada?”. To which KJo says, “What Jhumka? Even I don’t know. Shall we ask Alia didi?” His kids then start singing the ‘Baby Shark’ song abruptly cutting down what KJo says. The director-producer then says, “Oh you prefer that song?” as his kids say yes in unison. KJo then ends the video as he says, “Oh God! Okay, toodles”.

Here's the story

Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a note for Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her acting debut as she announced her film Vrushabha with South superstar Mohanlal. On Saturday, Shanaya and Mohanlal took to social media and announced their film which will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. Karan Johar, who is very close to Shanaya’s parents Sanjay and Maheep, reacted to the news. He wrote, “Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion."

Here's the post

Netizens also expressed their views on his post, and trolled Karan for his post. One of the social media users wrote, “Nepotism ko kya mast Sugar Coat kia hai! (What a sugar coat to Nepotism!)” The second person said, “Reminds of manager feedbacks in corporates.if you know you know.”

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars an ensemble cast of veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and the Gully Boy pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is slated to hit the screens on July 28.