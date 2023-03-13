Search icon
Kanjoos Makhichoos trailer: Kunal Kemmu turns annoying miser, Raju Srivastav's final appearance leaves fans emotional

Kunal Khemu's film Kanjoos Makhichoos is written and directed by Vipul Mehta. Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav are also a part of the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

The makers of Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi's upcoming comedy-drama Kanjoos Makhichoos dropped one of the most anticipated trailers on Monday. Kanjoos Makhichoos is the story of Jamnaprasad Pandey (Kunal Khemu) who is infamous in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser.

Jamnaprasad Pandey's parents, Gangaprasad Pandey (Piyush Mishra) and Saraswati Pandey (Alka Amin), wife Madhuri (Shweta Tripathi) and son Krish, are fed up with Jamna's penny-pinching habits. Right from allocating one bucket per person for bathing to using one agarbatti throughout the month, Jamnaprasad never spares a single rupee unnecessarily. However, little does the family know that Jamna has been saving up to fulfill his father`s longstanding wish of going on a char-dhaam yatra.

However, fans got emotional after seeing Raju Srivastav fans get emotional after seeing him in Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi's film trailer. One of them wrote, "So excited to see Raju sir." The second one said, "Legend raju bhai coming be miss you." The third one said, "Last movie of Raju Srivastav Sir." The fourth one said, "Raju Shrivastav ji ko kis kis ne notice Kiya ....the great comedian last movie of Raju ji."

 

he film is written and directed by Vipul Mehta. Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav are also a part of the film. Excited about the film, Kunal said, "Kanjoos Makhichoos is the kind of film that I would love to watch with my family because it is a complete mass entertainer. It has the perfect dose of drama, comedy, plot twists, a sweet message and a whole lot of entertainment. Also, I had a great time shooting with my co-actors and the entire crew because the energy on-set was great. I am sure that my fans and their families will enjoy this film."

Director Vipul Mehta also shared details about the film. "Kanjoos Makhichoos is a story of a middle-class, simple-minded Pandey family, belonging to Lucknow. The story has a very realistic approach with humane and relatable characters. The humour depicted in the film is also very natural. In this world of nuclear urban families, our film is focussing on the story of a joint, close-knitted family. The protagonist Jamnaprasad is a miser-minded person and his miserly ways will steal the heart of the audience," Mehta added. Kanjoos Makhichoos will be out on Zee5 on March 24. (With inputs from ANI)

From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
World's first crewed flying race car with a top speed of 360 kmph
