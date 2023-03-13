Search icon
Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes loses in Best Documentary Feature category to hot favourite Navalny

All That Breathes, the Indian documentary feature from Shaunak Sen, lost the Best Documentary Feature award to Navalny.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

All That Breathes is an Indian documentary

Documentary film All That Breathes fell at the final hurdle at the 95th Academy Awards, losing the Best Documentary Feature award to Navalny. The Shaunak Sen directorial has been praised worldwide and has won several accolades but the elusive Oscar remained out of its reach when the awards were announced on Monday morning.

Other contenders in the category included All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, and A House Made of Splinters. All That Breathes has won several international accolades, including the top prizes at prestigious film festivals like Cannes and Sundance among others. It also lost the Best Documentary Award at the BAFTA Awards to Navalny. The film tells about the events related to the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the subsequent investigation into the poisoning.

All That Breathes, on the other hand, is the story of Delhi-based brothers Saud and Nadeem, who run a bird clinic in Wazirabad, where 20,000 raptors have been cured over the last 20 years. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January last year and went on to have a successful run in the festivals circuit around the year. It has received almost universal critical acclaim as well.

The 95th Academy Awards were presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards, given out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), are widely considered among the most prestigious film awards in the world. While largely centred around American films, the awards also honour other films from around the world. India had a strong presence at the Oscars this year with Telugu blockbuster RRR securing a nomination for Best Original Song and documentary short The Elephant Whisperers being nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject.

