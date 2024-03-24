Twitter
Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket from hometown Mandi: 'My beloved Bharat...'

Kangana Ranaut said that she is looking forward to be "a reliable public servant" after her name was announced in the BJP's fifth list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 09:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, March 24. The National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut will be contesting the upcoming elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, which also happens to be her birthplace.

After the official announcement, Kangana took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account and wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency)."

"I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks", the actress further added. Several of her fans congratulated the actress on beginning her politicar career and said that they are looking forward to her campaign.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in the political drama Emergency. The actress portrays the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film, which also is her solo directorial debut. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and late Satish Kaushik will be seen portraying important political leaders in the film.

Earlier scheduled to release in cinemas on November 14 last year, Emergency will now hit theatres on June 14 and clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The latter is based on the inspiring life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

READ | Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, or Tabu; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

