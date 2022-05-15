Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn for THIS reason

File Photo

Kangana Ranaut is presently promoting Dhaakad, her upcoming film, which is due to hit theatres on May 20, 2022. Kangana Ranaut recently expressed her dissatisfaction with Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in an interview when she was asked to react on Ajay's statement on 'Bollywood Bonhomie.' When asked if everyone supports each other, the actor gave a befitting reply. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar do not promote Kangana Ranaut's films, she promptly responded.

In conversation with Mirror Now, Kangana said, “But Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me ‘hush-hush’ that you know, I love your ‘Thalaivi’, but he will not tweet my trailer.” When asked Kangana why do you think so, she replied, “You need to ask them not me. I can’t answer on their behalf. Mr Bachchan tweeted my trailer and immediately deleted it. You might ask me why did he do that. I don’t know. You need to ask them.”

Kangana Ranaut openly requested Ajay Devgn whether he would have a role in her female-centric film. She said, “Ajay Devgn goes and does a role in a female-centric film. But will he do that in my film? I will be more than obliged and I will be more than grateful if he does. If he supports my film how Arjun Rampal has. Of course, it is quite evident that they don’t want to. I think all the actors should support me as I support them. I was the first to praise films like The Kashmir Files and Shershaah. "



She added, "I praised Sidharth Malhotra and even Karan Johar’s film. I did it openly, not making quiet calls. This bonding exists between them, but when I reach out they don’t reciprocate, not yet. But I am sure that will change.”