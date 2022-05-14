Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar in Nepotism debate

Credit: Kiara Advani-Karan Johar/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has recently spoken about nepotism and her journey in Bollywood. The actress has also defended Karan Johar against Nepotism allegations. She revealed that ace designer Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar believed in her when no one else did.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actress talked about Karan Johar’s directorial Lust Stories that featured her. She revealed that Manish Malhotra extended his support to her when she was rejected by others. She mentioned, “at that point, there was this thing, and Manish is one of those people who never looked at it like that. He never looked at it like, ‘I’ll give somebody something because they’re successful’. Even Karan. I know he gets so much hate for nepotism and all of that, but he took me when I was a nobody, and nobody told him to.”

Kiara Advani, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, recently made headlines after photos of her with rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra from Arpita Khan's Eid bash surfaced on the internet amid their breakup reports.

The actress was back in the news after she expressed her views about starring in South remakes. In an interview, Kiara Advani also spoke about whether or not the Hindi film industry is backing on the South film industry while revealing why she would think twice before doing any remakes.

READ: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Eid selfie with Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra amid breakup rumours goes viral

Recently, in a conversation with Indian Express, Kiara told the publication that she would think twice before saying yes to any remake now. She said, "I did Kabir Singh before OTT became a rage. Today, of course, I'd do Kabir Singh eyes closed, hands down, but today even I'd think twice to do a remake if it is available on an OTT platform, because I feel I can watch it."

She added, "I watch a lot of films dubbed, a lot of films of other languages. But (I am okay to do it) if there is an adaption, where we’re taking the story, but making a few changes in the storyline (to make it more accessible to the audience who hasn’t watched it), because, at the end of the day, the point is to see how many people, who haven’t seen the film, and take it to a larger audience."