Kangana Ranaut's advice to Taapsee Pannu: Be ready for reaction if you say derogatory things

On July 3, celebrities went ahead and praised Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu were among the celebrities who praised the trailer, but without taking any names.

Catching their act, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is quite active on Twitter, instantly prompted the same to Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. While she, in a fun manner, asked Varun Dhawan to also praise Kangana (which he eventually did), Rangoli went all out in bashing Taapsee.

Rangoli called Taapsee as Kangana's 'sasti copy'. Taapsee of course received support from many other celebrities, especially from her director-friend Anurag Kashyap. Rangoli then called out their double standards, by posting a video where Taapsee made fun of Kangana during one of her interviews for Manmarziyan film. The actress had mentioned Kangana needs 'double filter'.

Now that the media caught up with Kangana herself, they tried to understand the matter better, from the origin's point of view. Talking about her equation with Taapsee, Kangana mentioned, "She (Taapsee) says derogatory things like I need double filter or scream nepotism when out of work. When you poke fun at someone, then be ready to take things in fun too. Why become thick skinned then?"