Kangana Ranaut gifts 4 houses to Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht, 2 cousins in Chandigarh, here's how much they cost

Kangana Ranaut is a successful and busy actress, shooting for her upcoming films as well as her production house. However, the actress, who has close ties to her family, never fails to shower them with love and blessings. Kangana, recently, played a doting sister to Rangoli Chandel, her brother Aksht and two other cousins as she gifted luxurious flats to them in Chandigarh. The actress spent a whopping amount of Rs. 4 crores to buy the four grand properties for her siblings.

Confirming the report, Kangana, on Tuesday, wrote on Twitter, "I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family.... remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family."

Check it out here.

According to a report in The Times of India, a source close to Kangana was quoted saying, "Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh. The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around."

Also read Kangana Ranaut to essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in upcoming political period drama

The source further added, "Himachal people always dream of owning a house in the city and Kangana has surely made the dream come true for her siblings."

On the work front, Kangana has an interesting line up of films. She will be next seen in 'Thalaivi' where she will be playing the role of the late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', the sequel of 'Manikarnika', and the recently released Indira Gandhi's biopic in her kitty.