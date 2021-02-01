'I made Simran': Hansal Mehta calls Kangana Ranaut starrer a 'mistake', actor reacts

Recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter page and once again stated that his directorial Simran was a mistake. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role and failed to win hearts of many. Hansal tweeted, "I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran."

One of the Twitterati tried to troll Hansal by showing the box office collections of his films. He tweeted, "Ohh uncle aaj tak Kabhi aapke Film ne 10 bhi cross kiye hai Kya @KanganaTeam ke wajah se Pehli Baar Kisi Film ne 14 Crore cross kiye hai Dekh lo Saari Saari Flops films Di hai Aapne."

To which Mehta replied, "Uffff... how frustrated you are... burnol chahiye?"

Kangana then replied to Hansal stating, "That’s true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing ‘achcha sila diya tune mere pyaar ka'"

The Aligarh helmer replied to Kangana by tweeting, "Firstly, the tweet wasn’t about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film. All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness."

Simran released in 2017 and according to a Twitterati, before that, Hansal and Kangana were set to collaborate for Sarabjit biopic. However, the film was later directed by Omung Kumar and starred Randeep Hooda in the titular role alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Richa Chadha.