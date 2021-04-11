Kangana Ranaut gets nostalgic on Siblings Day, remembers brother who died as infant

It was Sibling Day 2021 on Saturday and several celebrities took to their social media pages to share cute moments with their brothers and sisters with their fans. Among them was Kangana Ranaut. The actor-filmmaker shared a few childhood snaps posing with her elder sister Rangoli Chandel and younger brother Aksht Ranaut. With that, Kangana also shared about her mother having a child who died as an infant before these three were born.

Kangana's caption read as "Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split into three pieces, haha, have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh and great-grandpa Ranaut together."

Check out the tweet below:

In September 2020, Kangana had tweeted a similar note on her siblings stating, "My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between an older sister and a younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has several films in her kitty including Thalaivi in which she plays the titular role of J Jayalalithaa. The film is directed by AL Vijay and was set to hit the screens on April 23, 2021. However, due to the growing cases of coronavirus, the release has been postponed indefinitely.

Kangana has also been shooting for her forthcoming projects Dhaakad and Tejas across the country.