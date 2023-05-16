Kangana Ranaut expresses concern over lack of theatres in country, says ‘this is not good for film industry’

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who is known for voicing her strong opinions out on social media, recently talked about how the film industry is in need of more theatres and how the theatre visits have become too costly.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter to react to a tweet that read, “Dreaded #BoxOffice is sparing no one... Reportedly, #PVRInox has reported a loss of ₹333crs aprox in Q4FY23, adding to their earlier loss of ₹107crs, now they plan to close around 50 under performing cinemas in the next 6 months !!! #BOTrends.”

We need more theatres in the country… we need more screens, this is not good for the film industry… having said that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle class person’s salary … something… https://t.co/HQsjen7DTq May 15, 2023

The actress expressed her concern over the lack of theatres in the country and the rising cost of theatre visits with family and wrote, “We need more theatres in the country… we need more screens, this is not good for the film industry… having said that watching films in the multiplexes has become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle-class person’s salary … something needs to be worked out …”

Netizens agreed with Kangana Ranaut’s point that watching films in multiplexes has become very expensive and shared their concerns in the comment section. One of the comments read, “In a city like Mumbai, movie ticket rates should be ₹50 to ₹150 all-inclusive. Besides, snacks and food are very expensive in cinema halls, they want actually to earn a fortune through food sales also! So the best option is watching OTT on big screen TVs, also single screeners are welcome.” Another wrote, “Thanks for raising this AA joint voice must come from the industry. It must.” Some even expressed that it's not about money but about lack of compelling content and wrote, “It’s not about money, people don’t want rubbish love stories anymore, they want some good stories which they’re getting on OTT, and for theatres you can take example KGF, Pushpa, Kaantara, etc if the movie is good people will go to the theatre.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Tejas helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film also stars Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the movie is slated to release in July or August this year. Other than this, the actress also has Emergency in the pipeline wherein she will be seen playing the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release this year.

