Kangana Ranaut reacts to doing comedy films like Rascals, Double Dhamaal, says ‘I never grew cynical even after….’

Kangana Ranaut says she 'deserved better' as she reacts to doing films like Rascals and Double Dhamaal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her strong opinions on social media. Recently, the actress reacted to one of her old videos and talked about not getting cynical even when she knew she deserved better.

In the clip shared by a fan account of the actress, Kangana Ranaut was heard talking about starring in films like Rascals and Dhamaal. In the clip, Kangana Ranaut said, “Life mein kabhi na kabhi har koi ek wrong decision leta hai, I did too. Kuch log kehte hai ki woh wrong decisions hai par mein nahi maanti. Log kehte hai ki tumhe Rascals jaisi film, Double Dhamaal jaisi film nahi karni chahiye thi... you deserve better. Ha, lekin jab mere option koi kaam nahi bachi thi toh maine kisi kaam ko chota nahi samjha." (In life, everyone makes some wrong decisions and I did too. Many said they were wrong decisions but I don't think so. Many said you deserved better than doing films like Rascals and Double Dhamaal. But I had no options then so I didn't consider any work as small.)” She further revealed that it was all in the plan because she used the payment received from the movies to make a short film in California and completed a course at New York Film Academy.

Thanking her fans for the ‘old memories’, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and wrote, “Even when I knew I deserved better I never grew frustrated or cynical... above all I never made any wrong decisions ever. (smile face emoticon). Thanks to my fans for these lovely old reminder clips.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the self-directional movie Emergency. The biographical movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. The actress will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie is scheduled to release this year. The actress also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

Read Kangana Ranaut speaks in support of same-sex marriage days after Supreme Court hearing: 'Jab dil mil gaye to…'

 

Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
