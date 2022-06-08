Kangana Ranaut backs suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, claims 'Hindu Gods are insulted almost everyday'

Kangana Ranaut, Nupur Sharma/File photos

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut Tuesday backed suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Voicing support for Nupur, Kangana said that the latter was "entitled to her opinions" amid international condemnation over the for BJP spokesperson's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana also condemned death threats against Sharma and urged people to take the legal route if they wanted her to be held responsible for the comments she made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago.

"Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself...(sic)" Kangana wrote. "... This is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy... Just a reminder for those who keep forgetting," she added.

Kangana's views on the matter came hours after Delhi Police provided security to Nupur Sharma and her family after the latter alleged that she has been receiving death threats and was being harassed over her remarks.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

The comments by Sharma and Jindal, in now-deleted tweets, sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in the Arab world.

After suspension from the party in Centre, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement and claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)".

