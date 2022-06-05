Who is Nupur Sharma, BJP leader expelled for her controversial remark

File photo

An advocate by profession, Nupur Sharma is the BJP leader and the spokesperson of the party. She recently sparked a massive controversy with her contentious statement on Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate.

Amid controversy over her remarks, BJP on Sunday suspended her from the party. Her remarks led to violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday.

She has been a prominent face of the BJP and held various significant posts in the saffron party. After the controversy, Sharma on Sunday took to Twitter, saying that she did not intend to hurt the sentiments of any community.

She also clarified that her statements came at the backdrop of constant insults of Hindu gods during television debates.

Education

A graduate of Delhi’s Hindu College, Nupur Sharma is an Economics and Law graduate.

She went on to do an LLM from the London School of Economics and has been active in politics since her college days.

Political career

Sharma was also the President of the Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU) on the ticket of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and her political journey began from these outfits.

She also held various portfolios including Member of the National Executive Committee of BJP's youth wing BJYM, National Media Co-In Charge of the BJYM, Member Yuva Working Committee of BJP and Member of the State Executive Committee, BJP Delhi.

She was also a Youth Ambassador of Teach for India (affiliated with Teach for America). Nupur Sharma has been the BJP's one of the most active spokesperson in recent years and appeared on numerous television debates.

In 2015, Sharma was chosen to contest the Delhi Assembly Election from the New Delhi constituency on BJP's ticket against Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. However, she lost the election for the seat.

