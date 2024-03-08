Kalki 2898 AD: Makers introduce Prabhas as Bhairava on Mahashivratri, impressed fans say 'Rs 2000 crore on the way'

Twitter
In Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas stars as Bhairava, and his first look from the upcoming movie broke the internet.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 06:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD (Image source: Twitter)
Marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri comes the most awaited reveal from the makers of the epic saga Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. Taking to social media, the makers of the sci-fi actioner unveiled the character name of the film’s lead star Prabhas as Bhairava. Introducing Bhairava to audiences, team Kalki 2898 AD wished everyone a very Happy Maha Shivaratri! With the big reveal, fans of the actor and the film have been sharing their excitement about the same on the internet. 

Looking every bit badass, Prabhas is seen sporting an all-black ensemble, complete with a cape, while seated in a factory-like setting, heightening curiosity about the film’s storyline. Announcing the same on social media, Team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shared a picture of Prabhas as Bhairava and wrote, “From the future streets of Kasi, Introducing 'BHAIRAVA' from #Kalki2898AD. #Prabhas #Kalki2898ADonMay9"

Here's Prabhas as Bhairava from Kalki 2898 AD

As soon as Prabhas' character from Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled, it took the internet by storm. Prabhas as Bhairava became top trend on X and Instagram. A fan wrote, "Second 1500cr grosser loading for #Prabhas." Another fan wrote, "1000Cr on the way." One of the fan wrote, "Rs 2000 cr on the way." A netizen wrote, "I've been watching movies since the '90s. I've seen many movie posters in my life, but I've never seen this level of creative poster before. It is very simple yet looks very powerful."

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. Scheduled to release pan-India on May 9, 2024, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles.

