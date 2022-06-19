Headlines

Bollywood

bollywood

JugJugg Jeeyo star Anil Kapoor reveals why he hasn't signed new Hollywood films, says 'not worth my time'

Anil Kapoor said that he is pitched shows and films from the West, but there are multiple reasons due to which things don't work out.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

Anil Kapoor is looking forward to the release of his next film JugJugg Jeeyo, a family comedy-drama in which he shares screen space with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 24.

In a recent interview, the actor even stated why hasn't taken up new Hollywood projects since he starred in multiple Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. Anil even appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, the fourth installment of Tom Hanks-led Mission Impossible series in 2011. 

Talking about why he hasn't starred in any foreign films after that, the actor told Variety, "There are shows, films, which are pitched to me. Sometimes things don’t work out, because of various reasons. It might be the role. It might be the script, it might be the timing when they approached me. 

"And some times it might be situations where I feel as if it is not worth my time to go there for this kind of film, or this kind of role. But I’m always open to jobs which challenge me, which will help me grow my craft as an actor. And I would love to work with filmmakers who can challenge me and can make me a better actor in the West. I’m looking forward to that", Anil added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

READ | Anil Kapoor reveals son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor convinced him to sign Slumdog Millionaire, Dil Dhadakne Do

Meanwhile, after Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kapoor starts shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the leads. He also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in his pipeline. Both the films are slated to release in cinemas in 2023.

