JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan reveals Rangisari was going to be used in Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak

Rangisari/File photo

The family-comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, has been ticking the right boxes with its soundtrack. Its romantic track Rangisari, featuring Varun and Kiara dancing to its electronic beats in a club, has burned the internet with the pair's scorching chemistry.

When a netizen took to Twitter and applauded the track writing, "On loop... #RangiSari from #JugJugJeeyo. How effortless is #VarunDhawan's dance in this song! And #KiaraAdvani... Uff...", the actor responded to him revealing that the track was initially going to be used in Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in 2018.

"all credit to @BoscoMartis and our director raj Mehta. Also Shashank Khaitan for first going to use this song in Dhadak and later gave it to us, but above all it’s Kavita ma’am’s voice ya", replied Varun who is returning to the big screen exactly after two years and five months as his last theatrical release was Street Dancer 3D on January 24, 2020.

all credit to @BoscoMartis and our director raj Mehta. Also Shashank Khaitan for first going to use this song in Dhadak and later gave it to us, but above all it’s Kavita ma’am’s voice ya https://t.co/IIhsbTsoa3 June 9, 2022

Rangi Saari is a thumri that became famous after singer Kavita Seth and her son Kanishk Seth mixed the traditional sound with electronic music in their album in 2020. The same song has been recreated in JugJugg Jeeyo adding more beats. The two have been credited as singers and music composers for the upcoming film.



READ | Varun Dhawan talks about success formula in Bollywood, says 'nobody knows anything'

Even the YouTube video of Rangisari mentions 'Special Thanks: Shashank Khaitan' in its description. Taling about Dhadak, the film was an official remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat by Nagraj Manjule. It marked the Bollywood debut of late Srivedi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

Both Dhadak and JugJugg Jeeyo have been bankrolled by Karan Johar's company Dharma Productions. JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release in cinemas on June 24.